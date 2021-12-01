‘Christmas at the Castle’ brings holiday spirit to Sanford Hospital

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Families at Sanford gathered Tuesday to watch the lighting of the Christmas tree for Christmas at the Castle.

The annual event is made possible by the Sanford Children’s Miracle Network and is put on to spread the holiday spirit for families at the castle.

Josie and her family were nominated to flip the big switch for the lighting of the Christmas tree this year. Josie suffered third and fourth-degree burns in an accident in 2019 and is recovering at the Sanford Children’s Hospital.

“She’s excited to light the big tree but it’s also a big honor to be nominated. She probably doesn’t understand yet but hopefully, in years to come, she will realize it’s a pretty big honor,” said Josie’s Nana Janelle Meendering.

Following the tree lighting, families at the castle were visited by princesses and superheroes to spread some magic.

