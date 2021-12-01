Dakota Wesleyan University announces new president

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Dakota Wesleyan University announced the appointment of its 21st president Tuesday.

Dr. Daniel R. Kittle has been appointed to serve as the university’s next president, according to Doug Powers, chairman of the DWU Board of Trustees.

“The board and the entire Dakota Wesleyan community are so very pleased to welcome Dr. Dan Kittle and his family to the university,” said Powers.

Kittle currently serves as the dean of students at Wartburg College in Waverly, Iowa. He will begin his role in March.

Dakota Wesleyan’s previous president, Amy Novak, left earlier this year to serve as president at St. Ambrose University in Davenport, Iowa.

