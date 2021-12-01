Avera Medical Minute
Local Guide
Someone You Should Know
Touchstone Energy Scholar of the Week
Advertisement

Hy-Vee to close Kiwanis Avenue location in Sioux Falls

Hy-Vee
Hy-Vee(SiouxFalls.Business)
By Dakota News Now staff
Published: Dec. 1, 2021 at 2:43 PM CST|Updated: 7 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Hy-Vee announced Wednesday the closure and repurposing of some grocery stores.

The Sioux Falls Hy-Vee located on Kiwanis Avenue will be repurposed into a “non-retail” location the company says. The location will close on Saturday, Jan. 1, 2022. Employees will be able to transfer to other stores and pharmacy customers will be notified of what steps to take.

Hy-Vee also announced it is closing stores in Ceder Rapids, Iowa and Moline, Illinois. A Hy-vee located in Kansas City, Missouri will be repurposed into a Wine and Spirits location.

Copyright 2021 Dakota News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Sioux Falls Police: 8-week-old died from extensive injuries; father arrested
Federal CDL regulation changes causing concern for the trucking industry.
Trucking industry concerned over new federal CDL regulations
Married for 20 years, Jeremy and Monica Voss both ended up in the hosptial with COVID-19. He...
Husband survives COVID-19 but loses wife of 20 years
Oxford High School in Oxford Township, Michigan was placed on lockdown after reports of a...
Authorities: Student kills 3, wounds 8 at Michigan school
The Air Force has removed Chief Master Sgt. Justin Deisch from his position as command chief at...
Ellsworth’s command chief removed

Latest News

The South Dakota Department of Health Lab tests for the COVID-19 coronavirus. (photo by Patrick...
15 new deaths, 936 new COVID-19 cases reported in South Dakota Wednesday
Robert Price, Jr. plead guilty to first-degree manslaughter for his role in the 2019 death of a...
Man sentenced to 40 years in toddler’s starvation death
Families at Sanford gathered Tuesday to watch the lighting of the Christmas tree for Christmas...
‘Christmas at the Castle’ brings holiday spirit to Sanford Hospital
Wild Wednesday
Wild Wednesday: Learning all about the Chinchilla