Hy-Vee to close Kiwanis Avenue location in Sioux Falls

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Hy-Vee announced Wednesday the closure and repurposing of some grocery stores.

The Sioux Falls Hy-Vee located on Kiwanis Avenue will be repurposed into a “non-retail” location the company says. The location will close on Saturday, Jan. 1, 2022. Employees will be able to transfer to other stores and pharmacy customers will be notified of what steps to take.

Hy-Vee also announced it is closing stores in Ceder Rapids, Iowa and Moline, Illinois. A Hy-vee located in Kansas City, Missouri will be repurposed into a Wine and Spirits location.

