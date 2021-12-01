Avera Medical Minute
Iowa coronavirus hospitalizations top 700, new yearly high

Blessing Hospital bed(WGEM)
By Associated Press
Published: Dec. 1, 2021 at 3:31 PM CST|Updated: 45 minutes ago
DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) - Iowa hospitalizations from the coronavirus have reached a high for this year with 721 people being treated in hospitals.

The last time hospitalizations reached that level was mid-December of 2020 when the state was coming down from the historic peak of COVID-19 activity in November. Hospitalizations peaked at more than 1,500 patients in mid-November 2020.

Iowa Department of Public Health data released Wednesday indicates 10 children age 11 or younger are in the hospital. All are unvaccinated. An additional unvaccinated child between ages 12 and 17 is hospitalized.

The state also confirmed 91 additional deaths in the past week, with some dating back to mid-September. Iowa officials report a total of 7,445 COVID-19 deaths.

