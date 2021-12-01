Kalen Deboer meets the press at Washington as new coach of football program

SEATTLE, WA (Dakota News Now) -Yesterday he signed the new contract, but today Kalen DeBoer met the media in Seattle and that’s when it becomes real.

In fact the whole family met the media as Nicole and the girls were welcomed by the cheerleaders and pep band as well.

Kalen took the time to thank mentors like Bob Young who hired him just 2 years out of college at USF to be his offensive coordinator. Kalen went 67-3 as head coach when he replaced the Cougar legend which has led to several stops at Division One schools where he had great success as an assistant and then as a head coach at Fresno state.

So is he going to stay put for a while now that he’s at a Power 5 school? ”Yes, absolutely. And my whole family is saying yes. It is so hard to move. It is so hard and I guess and it’s crazy because we spent ten years at Sioux Falls and at that point I never felt like I wanted to leave. I loved that place and it was great. But then opportunities come along and I think over the last couple of years it’s always been positive ones that just make sense. And knowing full well that I wanted to be back in the head coaching role, the head coach seat and here I am at the highest level possible.”

There’s been some great teams and great players over the years for the Huskies. It will be fun to follow them closer now, especially after Kalen names his coaching staff with local names you will recognize.

Copyright 2021 Dakota News Now. All rights reserved.