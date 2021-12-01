Man sentenced to 40 years in toddler’s starvation death

BROOKINGS, S.D. (AP) - A man has been sentenced to 40 years in prison in the 2019 starvation death of a toddler in Brookings County.

Thirty-year-old Robert Price pleaded guilty to first-degree manslaughter in an agreement with prosecutors.

Price and Renae Fayant were charged in the death of Fayant’s niece, who was in their care. Fayant was earlier sentenced to 75 years in prison after pleading guilty to first-degree manslaughter. Prosecutors said Fayant was primarily responsible for the child.

The charges against the two say the girl was living in filthy conditions in a small area of the residence in Brookings and was deprived of food and water for an extended period of time.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.