Minnesota not adding anxiety as condition for medical weed

ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) - The Minnesota Department of Health says it would not add anxiety disorders as a qualifying condition for medical marijuana, unlike neighboring North Dakota and three other states.

State Health Commissioner Jan Malcolm says there’s not enough scientific evidence of benefits of medical cannabis use when compared to the possibility of “unintended consequences.”

No new conditions were added to the existing list of 17 qualifying health issues. North Dakota added anxiety disorder in 2019, when it immediately became the most commonly cited condition.

Minnesota did agree to add infused edibles in the form of gummies and chews to a list of approved products that includes pills, vapor oil, liquids, topicals, powdered mixtures, and orally dissolvable medicines like lozenges.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.