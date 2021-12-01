More Record Highs Today?

Avera Medical Minute
By Aaron Doudna
Published: Dec. 1, 2021 at 4:11 AM CST|Updated: 57 minutes ago
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -- We’re going to make another run at some record-high temperatures across the region again this afternoon! Highs will be in the 60s across a majority of the region with some low 70s in central and western South Dakota. We’ll have sunshine returning as well aiding in the warm up. It will be breezy today, too, with wind gusts around 30 mph possible. We’ll still be mild for Thursday, but it won’t be as warm with highs reaching the mid to upper 50s north and the low to mid 60s south and west.

Expect cooler air for Friday under a mix of sun and clouds with highs getting into the 40s. This weekend looks to remain quiet with highs on Saturday continuing to cool to the upper 30s to near 40 degrees. There will be a chance for some light snow in northern South Dakota Sunday afternoon and into Sunday night, but at this point it doesn’t look like it’ll be bringing significant accumulations. We’ll monitor this carefully over the next few days!

Cooler air builds in for next week with highs dropping to the 30s, but that’s about where we should be for that time of the year.

Copyright 2021 Dakota News Now. All rights reserved.

