NAIA Volleyball Tournament recap from Sioux City

DWU, Northwestern and Dordt all have pool play matches at NAIA National Tournament
By Mark Ovenden
Published: Nov. 30, 2021 at 11:13 PM CST|Updated: 24 minutes ago
SIOUX CITY, IA. (Dakota News Now) -All three local schools were busy at the Tyson Event Center in Sioux City Tuesday. DWU only had one pool play match while Northwestern and Dordt both played twice and have Wednesday off.

DWU took on Grand View and the Tigers got 15 kills from Ady Dwight, 13 from Mariah Gloe and 12 from MacKenzie Miller in a 3-0 sweep to improve to 25-9. They play Park at 1 o’clock Wednesday for a spot in the quarterfinals if they win.

Northwestern won the first match of the day over 5th-ranked College of Saint Mary in straight sets. Alysen Dexter had 13 kills for the 21st-ranked Red Raiders who then faced #12 Eastern Oregon and pulled out a tough 3-2 win to go 2-0 in pool play and advance to Thursday’s quarterfinals.

Dordt lost the opening match at 8:30 Tuesday morning to Missouri Baptist 3-0. But the 22nd-ranked Defenders rebounded with a 3-2 win over #14 Central Methodist as Alli Timmermans led the way with 17 kills. The Defenders need Central Methodist to beat Missouri Baptist and force a tie-breaker later in the day Wednesday.

The winners of each of the 8 pools advance to quarterfinals on Thursday.

