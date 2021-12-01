SDSU Men dominate Panthers of Prairie View A&M at Frost Arena

BROOKINGS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -The Jackrabbits of South Dakota State improved to 7-2 Tuesday night with a 99-90 win over the Panthers of Prairie View A&M at Frost Arena. Noah Freidel paced the attack with 21 points as 6 Jacks were in double figures. Doug Wilson had 15 points/8 rebounds and Zeke Mayo 14 points. Baylor Scheierman had 13 and Charlie Easley and Alex Arians each had 12 points for SDSU.

The Jacks built a 49-33 lead at half-time and increased that before a late Panther charge made for a closer score when time ran out in a very high-scoring affair. SDSU shot 48% for the game and 45% from beyond the three point line (13 for 29).

William Douglas led the Panthers with 24 points.

