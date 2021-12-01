South Dakota, Noem watching US Supreme Court case on abortion

PIERRE, S.D. - South Dakota may not be directly involved in the abortion case being heard before the United States Supreme Court this week, but it will be directly effected.

“It is perhaps the most important oral argument that we will have in decades, we are hopeful that this case is going to spell out the end of Roe V. Wade,” Governor Kristi Noem said during an interview with pro-life group Susan B. Anthony list.

The court will hear arguments in the landmark case, named Dobbs v. Jackson Women’s Health Organization, which could ultimately decide the future of abortion in the United States. The case comes as a result of a law recently put into place in Mississippi, but comes as many states have passed stricter laws on abortion over the course of the last year.

If the nation’s high court were to overturn Roe V. Wade, Republican governors like Noem could begin to take more direct aim at restricting abortion access even more in their states.

“In South Dakota things are already so heavily restricted,” said South Dakota ACLU Advocacy Manager Jett Jonelis. “We are one of five states that has only one single abortion clinic. Every single year, we see efforts to put up more roadblocks to accessing abortion.”

Over the last several years, South Dakota lawmakers have already begun to chip away at access to abortion in the state. If the Supreme Court were to effectively wipe away Roe V. Wade, all bets would be off.

Noem campaigned in 2018 as being the governor who would end abortion in South Dakota. As recently as September, she said that was still her goal.

“Just this past legislative session we brought eight different piece of pro-life legislation through our legislature,” Noem said. “This case will build momentum to end Roe V. Wade and make sure that this country finally stands for life.”

“It is extremely difficult to see the government, to see politicians constantly intrude on that doctor and patient relationship,” said Jonelis. “To try and make medical decisions for people, try and force pregnancies, force a body on people.”

Oral arguments in the case will begin Wednesday, A ruling by the Supreme Court could come down in several weeks, or as late as next Spring.

