Wild Wednesday: Learning all about the Chinchilla

By Alexandra Todd
Published: Dec. 1, 2021 at 9:52 AM CST|Updated: 23 minutes ago
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - For this Wild Wednesday, we had education specialist Katy Carchedi from the Great Plains Zoo bring a chinchilla to learn about. She says they are unique animals that are naturally from the Andes Mountains in South America. They can jump up to 6 feet. A chinchilla does not fare well in water with so many hair follicles. They take dust baths to clean themselves.

