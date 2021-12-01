Wild Wednesday: Learning all about the Chinchilla

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - For this Wild Wednesday, we had education specialist Katy Carchedi from the Great Plains Zoo bring a chinchilla to learn about. She says they are unique animals that are naturally from the Andes Mountains in South America. They can jump up to 6 feet. A chinchilla does not fare well in water with so many hair follicles. They take dust baths to clean themselves.

