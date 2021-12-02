Avera Medical Minute
10pm Sportscast Wednesday, December 1st

DWU, USD Volleyball, Plays, SDSU Football, Kalen DeBoer and Trey Lance
By Mark Ovenden
Published: Dec. 1, 2021 at 11:17 PM CST|Updated: 40 minutes ago
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -The season ended for the DWU volleyball team in Sioux City on Wednesday. The USD volleyball team is in Minneapolis where they will play Minnesota Friday night. Zach Borg has your Plays of the Week. Stig talks about SDSU’s opponent Saturday, Kalen DeBoer talks Washington Husky football and Trey Lance does a good deed in San Jose.

