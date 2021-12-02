Avera Medical Minute
Astoria man facing second-degree rape, stalking charges

(KSFY)
By Dakota News Now staff
Published: Dec. 2, 2021 at 4:39 PM CST|Updated: 8 minutes ago
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - An Astoria man is facing charges after a 16-year-old reported she had been sexually abused.

The Deuel County Sheriff’s Office says they received a report of a 16-year-old girl who reported being sexually abused in Astoria. Authorities say the 16-year-old victim gave them information leading to the arrest of 41-year-old Adam Cole White.

White is facing second-degree rape, sexual contact without consent, and stalking charges. White is being held at the Codington County Detention Center on a $100,000 cash-only bond.

The Deuel County Sheriff’s Office and South Dakota Division of Criminal Investigation is continuing the investigation.

