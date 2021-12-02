Avera Medical Minute
December 1st Plays of the Week

Top plays from football, basketball and volleyball
By Zach Borg
Published: Dec. 1, 2021 at 11:18 PM CST|Updated: 40 minutes ago
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -The Coyotes were in a grove with dunks like this from Boogie Anderson.

A dizzying array of South Dakota State passes sets the stage for a Douglas Wilson ally-oop dunk.

Minneota’s Jonah Gruenes carries defenders, and gets some help from his teammates, on this touchdown in the 1A State Championship game.

South Dakota State tied a 70-year old program record with six interceptions in their FCS Playoff win over UC-Davis. Adam Bock and Dalys Beanum returned theirs for touchdowns, and Beanum led the way with three picks on the day.

Topping our countdown is the top volleyball player and team in the Summit League again! After a 23 kill performance from Elizabeth Juhnke helped South Dakota outlast rival South Dakota State in a five set semifinal thriller, the junior notched 24 kills in the championship to earn tournament MVP honors for the second straight year, and lead the Coyotes to their second consecutive Summit League tournament title.

And those are your plays of the week!

