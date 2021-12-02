Avera Medical Minute
Local Guide
Someone You Should Know
Touchstone Energy Scholar of the Week
Advertisement

DWU Volleyball season ends at National NAIA Tournament

Tigers eliminated with loss to Park in pool play
By Mark Ovenden
Published: Dec. 1, 2021 at 11:23 PM CST|Updated: 36 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SIOUX CITY, IA (Dakota News Now) -Dakota Wesleyan University volleyball falls to Park in game two of pool play at the NAIA Women’s Volleyball National Tournament Wednesday afternoon. Collectively, DWU tallied 33 kills, 57 digs, and 18 blocks in the match.

THE QUICK DETAILS

Score:

DWU 0 – PU 3 (22-25, 18-25, 17-25)

Records:

DWU 25-10 Overall

PU 32-2 Overall

HOW IT HAPPENED

  • Dakota Wesleyan jumped ahead early against Park, taking a 9-5 lead after Callie Slagter recorded her only service ace on the afternoon.
  • After the run by the Tigers, Park put together a six-point run of their own and took the lead 11-9, forcing a DWU timeout.
  • Returning to play after the timeout, Senior Jadie DeLange put Dakota Wesleyan within one 11-12.
  • The Tigers continued to battle in the opening set, keeping the match close; Ady Dwight and Abigail Brunsing collected blocks cutting the Pirates’ lead back down to one point, 14-13.
  • As DWU was down 15-21, Coach Wilber and company put on a 7-1 run tying the game again, this time at 22 each.
  • The Tigers ultimately dropped set one 25-22 to the Pirates.
  • Dakota Wesleyan hit their best of the game in the opening set with a .146 hitting percentage while allowing Park to hit .227 percent in the opening set.
  • DWU once again jumped ahead quickly in set two with a 5-2 lead after Mariah Gloe and DeLange teamed up for the assisted block.
  • After a Pirates timeout, Park went on a 7-3 run, taking the lead at 14-12 and forcing a DWU timeout.
  • In the first rally after the Tiger timeout, PU miss-hit an attacking attempt, bringing DWU back within one point at 13-14.
  • With each run Dakota Wesleyan put together, the Pirates came back and put together a run that either tied the match or gave them the lead.
  • The Tigers fell short in the second-set 25-18 and went down 2-0 overall.
  • Park tallied 15 kills in set number two with a hitting percentage of .200 while; Dakota Wesleyan recorded 11 kills for a .111 hitting percentage.
  • The Tigers could not keep up with the push from Park in the third and final set of the afternoon.
  • As DWU was within one point of regaining the lead, PU put together their largest run of the afternoon, putting up 11 points to the Tigers’ two points.
  • Dakota Wesleyan fell in the third set, 25-17 as their season comes to an end in pool play of the National Tournament.
  • Overall, the Tigers hit .109 percent with 33 total kills, 33 assists, 57 digs, and 18 blocks.
  • Park tallied a hitting percentage of .228 with 51 kills, 50 assists, 58 digs, and 20 blocks.

BEYOND THE RESULTS

  • Abigail Brunsing: Nine kills and a .107 hitting percentage
  • Jadie DeLange: Eight kills, .143 hitting percentage, and two assisted blocks
  • Ady Dwight: Six kills, .143 hitting percentage, and five assisted blocks
  • Mackenzie Miller: Six kills, .211 hitting percentage, and four assisted blocks

UP NEXT

Dakota Wesleyan volleyball reflects on the many firsts of the 2021 season, including, first time hosting a conference playoff game, the first time hosting an NAIA Opening Round game, the first NAIA Opening Round win, and most importantly; picking up their first-ever win at the NAIA National Tournament. Tiger Athletics would like to thank and congratulate the DWU volleyball team on all their accomplishments this season. Tiger Athletics also thanks Tiger volleyball lone senior; Jadie DeLange for all her hard work and dedication during her time as a Tiger student-athlete.

Recap courtesy DWU Athletics

Copyright 2021 Dakota News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Federal CDL regulation changes causing concern for the trucking industry.
Trucking industry concerned over new federal CDL regulations
Sioux Falls Police: 8-week-old died from extensive injuries; father arrested
Hy-Vee
Hy-Vee to close Kiwanis Avenue location in Sioux Falls
Married for 20 years, Jeremy and Monica Voss both ended up in the hosptial with COVID-19. He...
Husband survives COVID-19 but loses wife of 20 years
Oxford High School in Oxford Township, Michigan was placed on lockdown after reports of a...
Authorities: Student kills 3, wounds 8 at Michigan school

Latest News

Marshall's Trey Lance helps needy San Jose family on "Giving Tuesday"
Trey Lance helps needy San Jose family get better sleep
Stig knows his Jacks will face tough opponent in FCS Playoffs at Sacramento State
Jacks travel to Sacramento to play team that has made dramatic improvements under new head coach
Leanne Williamson enjoys how much her USD Volleyball program continues to grow
Williamson enjoying the growth of her volleyball program at USD
Kalen DeBoer talks about how he will coach his Washington Huskies
Kalen DeBoer talks about what kind of team the Huskies will be next fall