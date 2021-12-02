DWU Volleyball season ends at National NAIA Tournament

SIOUX CITY, IA (Dakota News Now) -Dakota Wesleyan University volleyball falls to Park in game two of pool play at the NAIA Women’s Volleyball National Tournament Wednesday afternoon. Collectively, DWU tallied 33 kills, 57 digs, and 18 blocks in the match.

THE QUICK DETAILS

Score:

DWU 0 – PU 3 (22-25, 18-25, 17-25)

Records:

DWU 25-10 Overall

PU 32-2 Overall

HOW IT HAPPENED

Dakota Wesleyan jumped ahead early against Park, taking a 9-5 lead after Callie Slagter recorded her only service ace on the afternoon.

After the run by the Tigers, Park put together a six-point run of their own and took the lead 11-9, forcing a DWU timeout.

Returning to play after the timeout, Senior Jadie DeLange put Dakota Wesleyan within one 11-12.

The Tigers continued to battle in the opening set, keeping the match close; Ady Dwight and Abigail Brunsing collected blocks cutting the Pirates’ lead back down to one point, 14-13.

As DWU was down 15-21, Coach Wilber and company put on a 7-1 run tying the game again, this time at 22 each.

The Tigers ultimately dropped set one 25-22 to the Pirates.

Dakota Wesleyan hit their best of the game in the opening set with a .146 hitting percentage while allowing Park to hit .227 percent in the opening set.

DWU once again jumped ahead quickly in set two with a 5-2 lead after Mariah Gloe and DeLange teamed up for the assisted block.

After a Pirates timeout, Park went on a 7-3 run, taking the lead at 14-12 and forcing a DWU timeout.

In the first rally after the Tiger timeout, PU miss-hit an attacking attempt, bringing DWU back within one point at 13-14.

With each run Dakota Wesleyan put together, the Pirates came back and put together a run that either tied the match or gave them the lead.

The Tigers fell short in the second-set 25-18 and went down 2-0 overall.

Park tallied 15 kills in set number two with a hitting percentage of .200 while; Dakota Wesleyan recorded 11 kills for a .111 hitting percentage.

The Tigers could not keep up with the push from Park in the third and final set of the afternoon.

As DWU was within one point of regaining the lead, PU put together their largest run of the afternoon, putting up 11 points to the Tigers’ two points.

Dakota Wesleyan fell in the third set, 25-17 as their season comes to an end in pool play of the National Tournament.

Overall, the Tigers hit .109 percent with 33 total kills, 33 assists, 57 digs, and 18 blocks.