Great Bear staff prepare for ski and snowboard swap

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The weather has hardly done anything to indicate winter is approaching, but Great Bear staff are preparing for the eventual change of seasons with the ski and snowboard swap. Skis, snowboards, clothing, and car accessories are among the items you can register and swap out. 20% of the commission will be taken from the final price of sold gear to benefit the Great Bear Ski Patrol.

