Hartford preparing for 10th annual Hometown Christmas

HARTFORD, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Hartford’s hometown Christmas will begin this Sunday morning.

“The Hartford Area Chamber of Commerce kicks of the day with a breakfast from 7-10 a.m. It’s free will donation and we are just excited to have the community and surrounding communities join us for such a fun-packed day of events,” said Hartford Chamber and Economic Development Director Amy M. Farr.

While the event kicks off early in the morning it will be going on throughout the day with things like a parade of lights, a carnival for kids, and visits from Santa and Mrs. Claus, and much more.

“We just enjoy it really is worthwhile for us we look forward to it every year and we do some other things around Hartford for the hometown Hartford and just for the plain town,” said Hartford’s Santa Claus.

This year’s event will be the 10th annual hometown Christmas as it has quickly become a tradition for citizens of Hartford and the surrounding community.

“I believe there’s many that look forward to it each year and it just keeps getting better each year and every year there is something different but it is something our community looks forward to and enjoys the day,” said Hometown Christmas Organizer Lisa Hellvig.

The Hometown Christmas celebration is a great opportunity for small businesses in the Hartford area.

“Our businesses are very involved in putting this event on and with people coming into town our restaurants are usually busy and people get to see Hartford and get the feel,” said Hellvig.

For a full list of activities at this years, Hometown Christmas

