Jacks travel to Sacramento to play team that has made dramatic improvements under new head coach

SDSU to play Big Sky champs in first two years under Troy Taylor
By Mark Ovenden
Published: Dec. 1, 2021 at 11:22 PM CST|Updated: 37 minutes ago
BROOKINGS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -The South Dakota State football team heads west for Sacramento State where they will play the Hornets in the 2nd round of the FCS playoffs.

The Hornets are a good football team that averaged over 30 points per game and almost 500 yards of offense. Ironically they also lost to Northern Iowa and then finished their regular season with a 27-7 win over Cal-Davis. So there are some common opponents/results.

And there’s a reason the Big Sky champions are the #4 seed. And they’ve turned the program around in a real hurry under 2nd year head coach Troy Taylor. ”Very impressed with what he’s done, what his staff has done, the athletes that they have, the schemes they run. It’s an impressive football program and to have that success that early in a really good league I think speaks for itself,” says SDSU Head Coach John Stiegelmeier.

The Jackrabbits also have a very explosive offense, especially now that Isiah Davis is back healthy again. He and Pierre Strong, Jr. form the most dynamic duo in F-C-S football. And with Chris Oladokun’s veteran leadership they have missed a beat with Mark Gronowski still out with injury.

The winner Saturday night moves on to the quarterfinals.

