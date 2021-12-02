Kalen DeBoer talks about what kind of team the Huskies will be next fall

SEATTLE, WA (Dakota News Now) -Yesterday was a big day for Kalen DeBoer and his family as he was introduced in Seattle as the University of Washington’s new football coach.

He’s worked with some great head coaches along the way including his first, Bob Young at the University of Sioux Falls who he talked about at the press conference.

So the media in Seattle wanted to know what kind of a team they can expect and what kind of football does he like to play. Kalen says, ”Style of football, I’m an offensive guy but I’m going to tell you this, I’m an offensive guy and there’s so much I’ve learned and every step along the way you pick things up and I’ve had great mentors, great people. But a lot of time put in working to learn the game. I’m passionate towards it. Love finding ways to make things a little bit better.”

He’s made every team he’s coached more than a little bit better. It will be fun to see the progress the Washington Huskies make under the Milbank native and his new staff. He will be on Calling All Sports on Friday.

