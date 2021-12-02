MarketBeat Holiday Plaza bringing extra holiday spirit to downtown Sioux Falls

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Downtown Sioux Falls, Inc. and MarketBeat have partnered to bring a new holiday attracted the 12th St. & Phillips Ave. plaza.

The MarketBeat Holiday Plaza features larger-than-life candy canes, presents, along with a spot of a holiday family photo. Local artists also contributed to the plaza with painted deer statues.

“We see the MarketBeat Holiday Plaza as an extension of our commitment to support small businesses in the community. If we can get a few more people shopping for Christmas at downtown businesses, we think that’s a win!” said Matt Paulson, Founder and CEO of MarketBeat.

The holiday plaza began on Small Business Saturday and will conclude the week after Christmas.

