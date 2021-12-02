Avera Medical Minute
Local Guide
Someone You Should Know
Touchstone Energy Scholar of the Week
Advertisement

National Christmas Tree Lighting Ceremony set for Thursday

First lady Jill Biden takes a piece of the tree as she looks over the official White House...
First lady Jill Biden takes a piece of the tree as she looks over the official White House Christmas Tree, grown in North Carolina, as it arrives at the White House in Washington, Monday, Nov. 22, 2021.(Susan Walsh | AP Photo/Susan Walsh)
By Gray News staff
Published: Dec. 2, 2021 at 2:26 PM CST|Updated: 25 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) - The holiday season continues with the 99th National Christmas Tree Lighting Ceremony in Washington Thursday night.

President Joe Biden and first lady Jill Biden are scheduled to attend the event.

A number of celebrities such as Billy Porter, Chris Stapleton and Maren Morris are set to perform.

The ceremony will be broadcast on CBS on Sunday, Dec. 5, at 8:30 p.m. ET.

The site will be open to the public free of charge from Saturday to Jan. 1.

Copyright 2021 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Federal CDL regulation changes causing concern for the trucking industry.
Trucking industry concerned over new federal CDL regulations
Hy-Vee
Hy-Vee to close Kiwanis Avenue location in Sioux Falls
Dr. Anthony Fauci, director of the National Institute of Allergy listens as President Joe Biden...
1st US case of COVID omicron variant confirmed in California
Chason Mason shares why he left baseball at Nebraska for football at SDSU
Chase Mason tells us why he’s leaving baseball at Nebraska to play college football at SDSU
Sioux Falls Police: 8-week-old died from extensive injuries; father arrested

Latest News

Christmas at the Castle
Sanford Children’s Hospital hosts ‘Christmas at the Castle’
In this courtroom sketch, Ghislaine Maxwell is seated at the defense table while watching...
Ex-Epstein staffer testifies underage girls visited mansion
FILE - The Minnesota Department of Health stated an adult male resident of Hennepin County was...
2nd US case of omicron variant confirmed in Minnesota man who attended NYC anime convention
Great Bear staff prepare for ski and snowboard swap