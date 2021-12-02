Avera Medical Minute
Local Guide
Someone You Should Know
Touchstone Energy Scholar of the Week
Advertisement

One More Nice Day

Cooler by the Weekend
By Aaron Doudna
Published: Dec. 2, 2021 at 4:10 AM CST|Updated: 23 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -- We’re going to start to see some cooler air move into the region today. Highs will be in the 40s in northeastern South Dakota with 60s along and south of I-90. We’ll see a little more cloud cover to the north and more sunshine to the south. The wind will switch to the southeast and stay fairly light. We’ll continue to cool down on Friday, down to the mid to upper 40s for all of us for highs.

Over the weekend, we’ll continue to cool off, but temperatures will remain above average. We’ll be in the 40s. There will be a chance for some light snow in northern South Dakota on Sunday, but there doesn’t appear to be much of anything for accumulations as that will favor staying in North Dakota.

Highs next week will continue to drop into the 30s which will still be a few degrees above average as dry weather looks to stick around.

Copyright 2021 Dakota News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Federal CDL regulation changes causing concern for the trucking industry.
Trucking industry concerned over new federal CDL regulations
Hy-Vee
Hy-Vee to close Kiwanis Avenue location in Sioux Falls
Dr. Anthony Fauci, director of the National Institute of Allergy listens as President Joe Biden...
1st US case of COVID omicron variant confirmed in California
Chason Mason shares why he left baseball at Nebraska for football at SDSU
Chase Mason tells us why he’s leaving baseball at Nebraska to play college football at SDSU
Sioux Falls Police: 8-week-old died from extensive injuries; father arrested

Latest News

First Alert Weather Dakota News Now
Mild Start to December
wed
Meteorologist Phil Schreck's Wednesday Night Weather Update
Cooler for Friday
Phil Schreck and Tyler Roney's Wednesday Team Weather
First Alert Weather Dakota News Now
Mild Start to December