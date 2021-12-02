One More Nice Day

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -- We’re going to start to see some cooler air move into the region today. Highs will be in the 40s in northeastern South Dakota with 60s along and south of I-90. We’ll see a little more cloud cover to the north and more sunshine to the south. The wind will switch to the southeast and stay fairly light. We’ll continue to cool down on Friday, down to the mid to upper 40s for all of us for highs.

Over the weekend, we’ll continue to cool off, but temperatures will remain above average. We’ll be in the 40s. There will be a chance for some light snow in northern South Dakota on Sunday, but there doesn’t appear to be much of anything for accumulations as that will favor staying in North Dakota.

Highs next week will continue to drop into the 30s which will still be a few degrees above average as dry weather looks to stick around.

Copyright 2021 Dakota News Now. All rights reserved.