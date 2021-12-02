Sanford Children’s Hospital hosts ‘Christmas at the Castle’

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Families at Sanford gathered Tuesday to watch the lighting of the Christmas tree for Christmas at the Castle.

The annual event is made possible by the Sanford Children’s Miracle Network and is put on to spread the holiday spirit for families at the castle.

Dan Steventon joined us in the Dakota News Now studio to talk about the event.

Copyright 2021 Dakota News Now. All rights reserved.