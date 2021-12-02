Avera Medical Minute
Sanford Children’s Hospital hosts ‘Christmas at the Castle’

By Dakota News Now staff
Published: Dec. 2, 2021 at 2:47 PM CST|Updated: 25 minutes ago
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Families at Sanford gathered Tuesday to watch the lighting of the Christmas tree for Christmas at the Castle.

The annual event is made possible by the Sanford Children’s Miracle Network and is put on to spread the holiday spirit for families at the castle.

Dan Steventon joined us in the Dakota News Now studio to talk about the event.

