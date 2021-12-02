Avera Medical Minute
Sanford Health COVID-19 information expanding to billboards

If you're driving on major roads in Sioux Falls, you may notice some new billboards mixed in...
If you’re driving on major roads in Sioux Falls, you may notice some new billboards mixed in with the rest.(Dakota News Now)
By Cooper Seamer
Published: Dec. 1, 2021 at 7:30 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - If you’re driving on major roads in Sioux Falls, you may notice some new billboards mixed in with the rest. Those are provided by Sanford Health, looking to make sure people are updated with the ongoing pandemic, and the numbers they see inside their health system.

The billboards themselves are adaptations of Sanford’s online graphics, showing important numbers in their hospitals and clinics.

“We started tracking internally for ourselves. And we found that that information was incredibly valuable to us, as we were trying to stress the importance of receiving vaccines.” said Sanford Health Vice President of Nursing & Clinical Services Kelly Hefti.

The billboards share many of those same statistics; how many people are hospitalized with COVID-19, how many are in the ICU, and how many are on ventilators. They also separate out how many are unvaccinated, and how many are.

“It’s our responsibility as a healthcare system to inform our people in our communities. And if we can do that in a very simplified way, that was our goal. Anything that we can do to help keep our communities and our people healthy, and by again making that message simple, that was our aim.” said Hefti.

Hefti said any way that they can help out the message of how they are as a health provider is something they want to do. Especially as COVID-19 cases continue to be present in South Dakota and the other states Sanford serves. Hefti also said they hope the billboards and graphics, however people find them, will help them make the safest choices for them and their families.

“I don’t think it’s a secret that whether it’s Sanford, or our neighboring health systems, that our patient volumes are high. Now, they’re high not just with COVID patients, but in general as well.” said Hefti.

