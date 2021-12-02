Sioux Falls doctor announces bid for city council

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Sarah Cole, a Sioux Falls pediatric gastroenterologist announced her bid for Sioux Falls City Council Thursday.

“I would be honored to serve on the Sioux Falls City Council as a strong advocate for the people that call this great community home,” said Cole. “I’m a working mom and I want to fight for the future of Sioux Falls because it’s where I’m raising my family, and I hope it’s where they choose to stay when they’re adults. There is so much the council can accomplish in our great city for working families, and I want to be part of those solutions.”

Cole grew up in Moorhead, Minnesota, and graduated from Concordia College. After college, she pursued a lifelong dream of serving others and graduated from medical school at the University of North Dakota.

Cole filed paperwork today to run in the At-Large A position in the upcoming election. Election Day for the city is scheduled for April 12, 2022.

