LISTEN LIVE: Theresa Bentaas to be sentenced in Baby Andrew cold case

Theresa Bentaas, 57, is suspected to be the baby's biological mother. She was arrested for...
Theresa Bentaas, 57, is suspected to be the baby's biological mother. She was arrested for allegedly leaving him to die on the side of a South Dakota road in 1981.(Source: KSFY)
By Dakota News Now staff
Published: Dec. 2, 2021 at 11:39 AM CST|Updated: 30 minutes ago
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - A Sioux Falls woman will be sentenced Thursday for the death of her newborn in 1981 that went unsolved for decades.

Investigators say Bentaas left her infant son to die on the outskirts of Sioux Falls. It became known as the “Baby Andrew” case. It went cold until DNA evidence linked Bentaas to the infant in 2019.

Dakota News Now will live stream audio from the courtroom at 12:00 p.m.

This is a developing story.

