LISTEN LIVE: Theresa Bentaas to be sentenced in Baby Andrew cold case

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - A Sioux Falls woman will be sentenced Thursday for the death of her newborn in 1981 that went unsolved for decades.

Investigators say Bentaas left her infant son to die on the outskirts of Sioux Falls. It became known as the “Baby Andrew” case. It went cold until DNA evidence linked Bentaas to the infant in 2019.

Dakota News Now will live stream audio from the courtroom at 12:00 p.m.

This is a developing story.

