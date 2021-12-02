Trey Lance helps needy San Jose family get better sleep

SAN JOSE, CA (Dakota News Now) -Yesterday was a cool day for Marshall native Trey Lance who got involved in “Giving Tuesday”... The 49ers first round pick surprised a San Jose family with a brand new mattress....

And the former Bison signal-caller found out how great it feels not only to be scoring TD’s in the NFL, but also to be helping a family in need. Trey says, “I got to see their reaction and I was hoping they’d be excited. The bed is hopefully what it’s all about. I’m super excited to see them get it, and to get some sleep with those two kids.”

The Marshall Tiger also signed some autographs and played catch with the 4-year old. Most reports have Lance taking over the reigns as the Niners quarterback next year. He’s produced when he’s played this year and the 49ers are 6-5 riding a 3-game winning streak after beating Minnesota last Sunday.

