Williamson enjoying the growth of her volleyball program at USD

Coyotes head to Minneapolis for NCAA Tournament Friday against the Gophers
By Mark Ovenden
Published: Dec. 1, 2021 at 11:20 PM CST|Updated: 39 minutes ago
VERMILLION, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -The Coyotes of South Dakota found out last night that they have a short to to the cities for their first round NCAA game Friday night against the Gophers. They played perhaps they best match of the season in Saturday’s 3-0 sweep of a very good Omaha team in the Summit League Championship.

This was a much more challenging year for Leanne Williamson’s team with such a tough preseason schedule and a very competitive conference. And both of those are continuing to help her program improve. WILLIAMSON:”I’m very proud of the way the program has continued to develop and we’re not done yet. We feel like there’s that what’s next for us and we’re excited that we just gave ourselves a chance to get to that next spot.”

The Coyotes have a veteran team that lost in the first round last year. And they also go in as the underdog so as we talked about on Calling All Sports Monday, they should be fearless, which makes them a dangerous team to play. Seniors Sami Slaughter and Madison Jurgens will be on Calling All Sports Thursday.

