19-year-old, juvenile arrested in Mitchell stabbing

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - A 19-year-old and a juvenile were arrested following a stabbing in Mitchell Thursday.

Authorities were called to the 200 block of West 4th Street after 5 p.m. for a report of a stabbing victim. Arriving authorities found two victims at the scene and both were transported to the hospital. Neither of the victims received life-threatening injuries.

Authorities say 19-year-old Dario Alonso Cordero and a juvenile went to the residence to confront and assault a juvenile that was involved in another incident earlier Thursday. The juvenile suspect stabbed both victims, ages 20 and 28, authorities say.

Cordero was arrested on two counts of aiding and abetting aggravated assault. Authorities say the juvenile suspect was detained and will be processed through the juvenile justice system.

The Mitchell Police Department, Davison County Sheriff’s Office, and Mitchell EMS all responded to the scene.

