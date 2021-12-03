Avera Medical Minute
Local Guide
Someone You Should Know
Touchstone Energy Scholar of the Week
Advertisement

Augie men take thriller over Sioux Falls

Vikings top Coo 72-67
By Zach Borg and AU Vikings Athletics
Published: Dec. 2, 2021 at 11:37 PM CST|Updated: 50 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Leading by three with just under 30 seconds to play, Augustana’s Isaac Fink hit a turn-around jump shot to give the Viking men’s basketball team a 69-64 lead and all the momentum it needed to topple Sioux Falls 72-67 Thursday evening.

The contest was the first of the year for Augustana inside the Sanford Pentagon as AU improves to 7-1 on the season and 1-1 in NSIC play. USF falls to 4-4, 1-1.

Augustana never trailed from the 9:35 point on in the second half and only held a deficit as large as two points in the contest. The Vikings led for over 35 minutes and were led by Dylan LeBrun with his game-high 21 points.

In addition, the Vikings were red-hot in the second half, shooting 57.1 percent from the field while shooting 50.9 percent for the game on 27-of-53 made field goals.

Augustana scored the first basket of the game and controlled much of the first half, building an eight-point lead on a Jameson Bryan jumper with 12:45 remaining in the half at 10-2. The two squads began to trade bucket-for-bucket but saw AU snag its largest lead of the game of 10 points when LeBrun sank a jumper with 6:10 on the clock for a 20-10 lead.

Although AU never trailed, Sioux Falls was able to close the gap to just a single point late in the half when Jack Thompson sank a 3-point basket with one second left. That gave Augustana a 26-25 lead at intermission.

The visiting Cougars secured their first lead of the game in the opening seconds of the second half but Tyler Riemersma immediately knotted the game at 28-all as Bryan found him in the post.

Augustana last trailed at 37-35, but Adam Dykman secured an old-fashioned 3-point play to give Augustana the advantage at 38-37 with 15:36 remaining in the game.

Although Augustana wouldn’t relinquish the lead, the Cougars stayed within a stalking distance. That set up the Fink jumper following a pair of free throws from USF. The Vikings took their time, set up an offensive play that had Fink on isolation. He spun on his defender, hitting the jumper to carry the momentum for AU to secure the third-straight victory over USF.

After LeBrun’s 21 points, Riemersma tallied 18 points on 7-of-10 shooting. Dykman and Fink each recorded 12 points while Dykman secured a team-high seven rebounds.

Augustana travels to Marshall, Minnesota, on Saturday to face Southwest Minnesota State on Saturday. Tipoff is slated for 3:30 p.m.

Copyright 2021 Dakota News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Federal CDL regulation changes causing concern for the trucking industry.
Trucking industry concerned over new federal CDL regulations
Hy-Vee
Hy-Vee to close Kiwanis Avenue location in Sioux Falls
Theresa Bentaas, 57, is suspected to be the baby's biological mother. She was arrested for...
Theresa Bentaas sentenced to 10 years in prison, 9 suspended in Baby Andrew cold case
Chason Mason shares why he left baseball at Nebraska for football at SDSU
Chase Mason tells us why he’s leaving baseball at Nebraska to play college football at SDSU
Dr. Anthony Fauci, director of the National Institute of Allergy listens as President Joe Biden...
1st US case of COVID omicron variant confirmed in California

Latest News

One day prior to match with Minnesota
Coyotes practice at NCAA Tournament ahead of Minnesota match
One day prior to match with Minnesota
USD Volleyball practices at NCAA Tournament
Layup in win at Augustana
USF women dictate play in win at Augustana
Prior to NAIA National Quarterfinal match with Missouri Baptist
Missouri Baptist eliminates Northwestern in NAIA Volleyball Quarterfinals