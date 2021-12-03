Chipotle planning second Sioux Falls location

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (SiouxFalls.Business) - One year after opening its first Sioux Falls location, Chipotle Mexican Grill is planning a second one.

The build-your-own Mexican food restaurant has submitted a building plan for a store at the northeast corner of Arrowhead Parkway and Foss Avenue.

The plan shows a 2,300-square-foot space.

Chipotle opened at Empire Place in front of The Empire Mall last December.

