Cooler, Flurries this Weekend

Highs in the 30s Next Week
By Aaron Doudna
Published: Dec. 3, 2021 at 4:10 AM CST|Updated: 53 minutes ago
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -- We’ll see a good amount of sunshine before clouds start to filter in this afternoon. Highs will be in the 40s across the region with light northwest wind. The wind may start to pick up a little bit this afternoon. Overnight, clouds will start to roll back into the region. Lows will drop down into the low to mid 20s.

There’s a slight chance of a few flurries across the region Saturday morning, but no accumulation is expected. Highs will be in the upper 30s and low 40s. It will be breezy this weekend with wind gusts around 30 mph. We’ll see another round of flurries possible, especially to the north, by Sunday morning. Colder air will spill into the region Sunday causing highs to peak early in the day and we could see falling temperatures through most of Sunday with those breezy conditions.

The cold air will stay in place next week with highs stuck in the 30s. It looks like we should stay mostly dry with just a slight chance of a few flurries Tuesday. Morning lows will be in the teens and 20s around the region.

Copyright 2021 Dakota News Now. All rights reserved.

