Coyotes practice at NCAA Tournament ahead of Minnesota match

MINNEAPOLIS, MN (Dakota News Now) - The euphoria of winning a second straight Summit League Tournament Title has ended for the University of South Dakota volleyball team.

Now it’s time to get down to the business of the Big Dance.

Just over 24 hours ahead of their NCAA Tournament first round match with the Minnesota Golden Gophers the Coyotes took the floor at Maturi Pavilion for the first time this afternoon. It’s one of the better atmospheres for college volleyball in the country and the 12th seeded Gophers give their fans plenty of reason to make it raucous.

USD certainly has a team that isn’t a stranger to difficult environments and, with players who are appearing in their third NCAA Tournament in four years, they feel ready when it’s time to take the floor tomorrow night at 7:00 PM.

