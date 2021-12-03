Avera Medical Minute
Local Guide
Someone You Should Know
Touchstone Energy Scholar of the Week
Advertisement

Disney On Ice Skating through Sioux Falls this weekend

“There are so many fun props even Donald Duck and Goofy come out right after the start of the...
“There are so many fun props even Donald Duck and Goofy come out right after the start of the show with a film camera because part of the story is them trying to find some magic to make a movie,” said Skater Benjamin Buczynsky.(Dakota News Now)
By Ernest Cottier
Published: Dec. 3, 2021 at 11:21 AM CST|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Performers along with many props and costumes will be skating through the weekend for Disney’s “Let’s Celebrate” show.

“There are so many fun props even Donald Duck and Goofy come out right after the start of the show with a film camera because part of the story is them trying to find some magic to make a movie,” said Skater Benjamin Buczynsky.

With so many Disney characters coming to life the show aims to be a fun event for all ages.

“There are more than 50 characters in this show so everything from your Disney princesses to Aladdin and genie to Mulan and Shang there is something for absolutely everybody here,” said Buczynsky.

Many characters say seeing how excited kids get is the best part of the whole show.

“Seeing the little kids stand up and even walk up next to the ice is really awesome, and seeing them dressed up in their favorite costumes and then watching them interact with their favorite characters on the ice is something I really love,” said Skater Emily Senkoe.

Many of the performers are world-class ice skaters having grown up on skates.

“I started when I was two and a half back home in Canada and then coming here I decided I wanted to join Disney On Ice and I find that everyone here has a similar story,” said Senkoe.

The opening show will be Friday night with the final performance happening on Sunday afternoon, for ticket information click here.

Copyright 2021 Dakota News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Federal CDL regulation changes causing concern for the trucking industry.
Trucking industry concerned over new federal CDL regulations
Theresa Bentaas, 57, is suspected to be the baby's biological mother. She was arrested for...
Theresa Bentaas sentenced to 10 years in prison, 9 suspended in Baby Andrew cold case
Astoria man facing second-degree rape, stalking charges
Hy-Vee
Hy-Vee to close Kiwanis Avenue location in Sioux Falls
Sarah Cole, a Sioux Falls pediatric gastroenterologist announced her bid for Sioux Falls City...
Sioux Falls doctor announces bid for city council

Latest News

One year after opening its first Sioux Falls location, Chipotle Mexican Grill is planning a...
Chipotle planning second Sioux Falls location
Gift wrapping at the Empire Mall for Children's Inn
Children’s Inn Gift Wrap Booth at the Empire Mall
Victim service providers face federal funding cuts
Victim service providers face federal funding cuts
Victim service providers face federal funding cuts
Victim service providers face federal funding cuts