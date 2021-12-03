Disney On Ice Skating through Sioux Falls this weekend

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Performers along with many props and costumes will be skating through the weekend for Disney’s “Let’s Celebrate” show.

“There are so many fun props even Donald Duck and Goofy come out right after the start of the show with a film camera because part of the story is them trying to find some magic to make a movie,” said Skater Benjamin Buczynsky.

With so many Disney characters coming to life the show aims to be a fun event for all ages.

“There are more than 50 characters in this show so everything from your Disney princesses to Aladdin and genie to Mulan and Shang there is something for absolutely everybody here,” said Buczynsky.

Many characters say seeing how excited kids get is the best part of the whole show.

“Seeing the little kids stand up and even walk up next to the ice is really awesome, and seeing them dressed up in their favorite costumes and then watching them interact with their favorite characters on the ice is something I really love,” said Skater Emily Senkoe.

Many of the performers are world-class ice skaters having grown up on skates.

“I started when I was two and a half back home in Canada and then coming here I decided I wanted to join Disney On Ice and I find that everyone here has a similar story,” said Senkoe.

The opening show will be Friday night with the final performance happening on Sunday afternoon, for ticket information click here.

Copyright 2021 Dakota News Now. All rights reserved.