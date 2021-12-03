Avera Medical Minute
Governor Noem ranked best governor in 2021 by conservative policy group

South Dakota Governor Kristi Noem has been ranked the best governor in the nation in 2021 by the American Legislative Exchange Council (ALEC). Courtesy: ALEC(Dakota News Now)
By Dakota News Now staff
Published: Dec. 3, 2021 at 4:23 PM CST|Updated: 50 minutes ago
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - South Dakota Governor Kristi Noem has been ranked the best governor in the nation in 2021 by the American Legislative Exchange Council (ALEC).

ALEC, a conservative policy organization, awarded Noem at its ‘States & Nation Policy Summit this week.

“ALEC is an incredible resource for legislators in every state, and it is a tremendous honor to receive this recognition from them. We’ve accomplished a lot for South Dakota in my first three years as Governor, but there is still more work to do,” said Gov. Noem.

Noem had been ranked first in policy and third overall in the organization’s 2020 summit.

