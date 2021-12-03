Lots of Clouds, Wind This Weekend

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -- The warm start to December will be coming to an end as a more normal-like airmass is set to return. Thankfully it hasn’t been and won’t be an abrupt drop like we have seen before.

TONIGHT: Higher pressure will slide through the area this evening, which means another quiet night is in store. Clouds though will be moving in ahead of a strong low pressure system, so expect a partly to mostly cloudy sky through the evening, then will become overcast overnight. A few light snow showers are possible along and north of Highway 14 overnight. Winds will be light out of the N and NW shifting towards the NE an E towards sunrise. Lows drop back into the 20s.

SATURDAY: Skies will remain overcast throughout the day with off and on chances for some light snow, flurries and sprinkles. There could be some very minor snow accumulation across northeast South Dakota, but the ground is still rather warm, so don’t expect it to stick should there be any accumulation. Winds will be increasing out of the SE at 10-25 mph with higher gusts. Highs will be in the 30s and 40s with lows in the upper 20s to mid 30s as temperatures are expected to remain steady overnight.

SUNDAY: The cloud cover will linger along with a few isolated sprinkles, flurries and light snow showers possible. The main story will be the very strong winds, with sustained winds of 15-35 mph with gusts up to 50 mph expected. Winds could be strong enough to warrant an advisory, so we’ll watch that closely. Highs will be in the 30s and 40s, but temperatures look to fall in the afternoon. Lows will plummet down into the and teens with a breezy NW wind, so it’ll likely feel more like the single digits above and below zero.

NEXT WEEK: It’ll be a cold start to the week with some sunshine. A system will bring a chance of snow showers overnight Monday into Tuesday evening, which could bring a dusting to as much as an inch or two. We dry out Wednesday, then we’ll have a few systems bring a slight chance of some light snow and wintry mix showers Thursday and Friday. Highs will be in the teens and 20s Monday, 20s to low 30s Tuesday, 30s Wednesday, 30s and 40s Thursday and 30s Friday.

Copyright 2021 Dakota News Now. All rights reserved.