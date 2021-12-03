Avera Medical Minute
Local Guide
Someone You Should Know
Touchstone Energy Scholar of the Week
Advertisement

Mark Cuban bought a town in Texas, just because

Mark Cuban told the Dallas Morning News he bought the town because a buddy needed to sell it.
Mark Cuban told the Dallas Morning News he bought the town because a buddy needed to sell it.(CNN Newsource)
By CNN Staff
Published: Dec. 3, 2021 at 2:51 PM CST|Updated: 51 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MUSTANG, Texas (CNN) – Billionaire Mark Cuban is now the owner of Mustang, Texas, which is located about 45 minutes south of Dallas.

Cuban told the Dallas Morning News he bought the town because a buddy needed to sell it.

It’s unclear how much the owner of the Dallas Mavericks paid for the 77 acres.

In 2017, Mustang was reportedly up for sale for $4 million.

Cuban didn’t say what he plans to do with the tiny town of 21 people.

Right now, there’s just a trailer park and Wispers Cabaret Strip Club. Though on Friday, the club’s name had been changed to “Mark Cubaret” on Google Maps.

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Federal CDL regulation changes causing concern for the trucking industry.
Trucking industry concerned over new federal CDL regulations
Theresa Bentaas, 57, is suspected to be the baby's biological mother. She was arrested for...
Theresa Bentaas sentenced to 10 years in prison, 9 suspended in Baby Andrew cold case
Astoria man facing second-degree rape, stalking charges
A well wisher kneels to pray at a memorial on the sign of Oxford High School in Oxford, Mich.,...
Lawyer: Parents charged in Michigan school shooting didn’t flee
Sarah Cole, a Sioux Falls pediatric gastroenterologist announced her bid for Sioux Falls City...
Sioux Falls doctor announces bid for city council

Latest News

A well wisher kneels to pray at a memorial on the sign of Oxford High School in Oxford, Mich.,...
Lawyer: Parents charged in Michigan school shooting didn’t flee
FILE - In this March 4, 2020, file photo, E. Jean Carroll talks to reporters outside a...
Court mulls whether Trump’s reply to rape claim was part of job
19-year-old, juvenile arrested in Mitchell stabbing
Gift wrap booth donations are even more important this year as Children’s Inn expands