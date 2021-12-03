Avera Medical Minute
Missouri Baptist eliminates Northwestern in NAIA Volleyball Quarterfinals

Red Raiders bounced 3-1 and finish 2021 season 20-11
By Zach Borg and NWC Red Raider Athletics
Published: Dec. 2, 2021 at 11:26 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
SIOUX CITY, IA (Dakota News Now) - Missouri Baptist ended Northwestern’s season in the NAIA National Tournament on Thursday night in Sioux City with a 3-1 (25-20, 25-18, 23-25, 25-19) victory in the quarterfinals.

Alysen Dexter led the Red Raiders with 15 kills as Northwestern finished their 2021 season with a record of 20-11.

Click on the video viewer for highlights.

Copyright 2021 Dakota News Now. All rights reserved.

