Missouri Baptist eliminates Northwestern in NAIA Volleyball Quarterfinals

SIOUX CITY, IA (Dakota News Now) - Missouri Baptist ended Northwestern’s season in the NAIA National Tournament on Thursday night in Sioux City with a 3-1 (25-20, 25-18, 23-25, 25-19) victory in the quarterfinals.

Alysen Dexter led the Red Raiders with 15 kills as Northwestern finished their 2021 season with a record of 20-11.

Click on the video viewer for highlights.

