Northern State hoops swept at Minot State

MINOT, N.D. (Dakota News Now) - WOMEN’S RECAP

The Northern State women’s basketball team could not withstand a late Minot State rally that pushed the game into overtime, and ultimately fell 89-81 to the Beavers in double overtime.

THE QUICK DETAILS

Final Score: NSU 81, MINOT 89 (2OT)

Records: NSU 4-3 (1-1 NSIC), MINOT 4-5 (2-0 NSIC)

Attendance: 427

HOW IT HAPPENED

· Northern State was forced to use a timeout at the 5:28 mark in the first quarter due to a 2-11 shooting start from the field; following the break Jordyn Hilgemann created a spark offensively with a 3-pointer and seven of the teams next eight points

· With four seconds remaining in the first quarter, Kailee Oliverson was bumped while she was gaining control of the breakaway pass and would make one of the two free throws leading to a 16-13 Wolves lead after one period

· Minot State used a five point advantage in the second quarter to take a 31-29 lead into halftime

· Capped off by a Hilgemann layup at the 5:22 mark in the third quarter, Northern used a 14-2 run to jump out to a ten point lead

· The Beavers got back to within two points at the end of the third period with six consecutive points of their own to end the quarter

· Lexi Roe knocked down her second 3-pointer of the fourth quarter with 2:40 remaining in regulation, and pushed the Northern State lead back to double digits

· Rianna Fillipi added a layup shortly after to give the Wolves their largest lead of the game at 12 points with only a couple minutes remaining

· Minot State used a 15-3 run in the final two minutes of regulation to tie the game at 70 and send the game into overtime

· Oliverson knocked down a jumper with 36 seconds remaining in the first overtime to tie the game once again, the NSU defense would hold strong the final possession as the game went into the second extra period tied at 77

· The Beavers used a 12-4 advantage in the second overtime to win 89-81

NORTHERN STATE STATISTICAL STANDOUTS

Kailee Oliverson: 28 points, 8 rebounds, 10-12 Free Throw Attempts

Lexi Roe: 19 points, 9 rebounds, 1 assist

Jordyn Hilgemann: 9 points, 4 rebounds

UP NEXT

Northern State returns to Aberdeen for a home contest on Saturday, December 4th, against UMary. Tip-off for the Wolves and Marauders is set for 6 p.m. from Wachs Arena.

MEN’S RECAP

The Northern men’s basketball program fell 79-69 on the road Thursday evening to Minot State in Minot, N.D. The host Beavers got off to a hot start in the first half and held off every Northern State rally throughout the second half en route to the win.QUICK HITS

Final score: Minot State 79, Northern State 69

Records: Northern State 6-4, 0-2 NSIC; Minot State 7-1, 1-1 NSIC

Attendance: 536

HOW IT HAPPENED

Northern State hit six 3-pointers in the opening half, but had just four other field goals in the stanza, which was not enough to match Minot State’s 19-for-34 effort in the same stretch. That put the Wolves in a 44-29 hole at the break.

Northern rallied to cut that Beaver lead to just three in the early going of the second half, but could never regain the lead.

Jacksen Moni topped the 20-point mark for the second straight game, finishing with 24 points on Thursday.

Augustin Reede’s 19 points marked a career high on the strength of five 3-pointers.

The loss snaps a 25-game win streak for Northern State over the Beavers. Minot State’s last win over the Wolves came on Nov. 7, 1991.

STATISTICAL LEADERS

UP NEXTNorthern returns to Wachs Arena Saturday for another NSIC North Division matchup. The Wolves play host to U-Mary. Tip-off is set for 4 p.m.

Copyright 2021 Dakota News Now. All rights reserved.