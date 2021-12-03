Avera Medical Minute
Local Guide
Someone You Should Know
Touchstone Energy Scholar of the Week
Advertisement

Sturgis man arrested on Capitol riot charges

James Haffner moved to Sturgis from Seattle after the Jan. 6 riot
The FBI believes the man circled in green on the right is James Haffner of Sturgis. Haffner...
The FBI believes the man circled in green on the right is James Haffner of Sturgis. Haffner faces four charges related to the Capitol riot on Jan. 6.(KOTA)
By Jack Siebold
Published: Dec. 3, 2021 at 5:58 PM CST|Updated: 22 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - A Sturgis man has been arrested on four charges related to the Jan. 6 riot at the U.S. Capitol.

James Haffner, 53, is charged with obstruction of law enforcement during a civil disorder, unlawful entry on restricted buildings or grounds, violent entry and disorderly conduct on Capitol grounds, and assaulting, resisting or impeding officers or employees. Read the federal statement of offense here.

The Federal Bureau of Investigation received a tip two days after the riot that reportedly showed a screenshot of Haffner’s Facebook account, helping in his identification when investigators sifted through thousands of images and videos of the riot. They also used Haffner’s South Dakota driver’s license photograph.

At the time of the riot, Haffner reportedly lived in the Seattle, Wash., area but then moved to Sturgis. He was arrested Wednesday in Pennington County, making his initial court appearance later that day.

Ronald Loehrke, 30, Georgia, is charged in the same complaint. Loehrke also resided in the Seattle area at the time of the riot.

The FBI alleges that Loehrke was in contact with a member of the Proud Boys organization as well as Haffner before the riot. Investigators say the pair marched with that Proud Boy member to the Capitol; joining a crowd that overwhelmed a pedestrian gate and dismantled barricades on the way to the building. Once near the east side doors, Haffner reportedly sprayed officers with an aerosol. Shortly after, rioters breached the doors and entered the Capitol.

On Jan. 6, thousands of people protesting the November presidential election stormed the Capitol where a joint session of Congress was ascertaining and counting the electoral votes.

The actual number of rioters is not known. However, since Jan. 6, the federal government has arrested more than 675 people from nearly all 50 states for crimes related to the event. Of those, 210 have been charged with assaulting or impeding law enforcement.

Copyright 2021 KOTA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Vivi, just a couple months away from her sixth birthday, needs around-the-clock care. She can’t...
Nebraska family awarded $26M in child’s malpractice lawsuit
U.S. Marshals on Friday night announced a reward of up to $10,000 each for information leading...
Parents of Michigan boy charged in Oxford school shooting
Jeremy Everett Goodale, left, 16, and Willard Noble Chaiden Miller, right, 16.
Iowa teens charged with killing teacher remain jailed
Sioux Falls Police and SWAT have responded to a situation at a central Sioux Falls house.
Fatal officer-involved shooting following standoff, stabbing in Sioux Falls deemed justified
At Lakewood Church, a plumber found money in the walls. Authorities are investigating.
Money found in wall of Joel Osteen’s Houston church; $600,000 reported stolen 7 years ago

Latest News

Holiday shopping event happening Saturday benefiting the V.F.W.
Holiday shopping event happening Saturday benefiting the V.F.W.
Market takes place from 10AM to 4PM Saturday.
605 Made Holiday Market in Sioux Falls Saturday
Holiday shopping event happening Saturday benefiting the V.F.W.
Holiday shopping event happening Saturday benefiting the V.F.W.
605 Made Holiday Market in Sioux Falls Saturday
605 Made Holiday Market in Sioux Falls Saturday
Single-vehicle crash leaves 1 dead in southwest Sioux Falls
Single-vehicle crash leaves 1 dead in southwest Sioux Falls