USF women dictate play in win at Augustana

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Dallie Hoskinson recorded a career-high 20 points with eight rebounds and four steals to lead the University of Sioux Falls Women’s Basketball Team (4-3, 1-1 NSIC) to an 83-60 win over Augustana (3-2, 0-2 NSIC) in Northern Sun Intercollegiate Conference action at the Sanford Pentagon on Thursday night. With its second straight double-digit win, USF moved to 4-3 on the season and evened its NSIC mark at 1-1.

Hoskinson had another career-best game against the Vikings. On Feb. 13, 2021, she set her previous career-high at USF with 18 points against Augustana. Tonight, the junior guard from Hugoton, Kan., shined with 20 points on 8-of-14 shooting and knocked in a three-pointer with 3-of-4 from the foul line. In addition, she had eight rebounds, three assists, and four steals. With those four steals, she also tied a career-high she has met four times.

Joining Hoskinson in double-digits was freshman guard Megan Fannin with 16 points and freshman Olivia Gamoke with 10. Fannin also grabbed six rebounds with a blocked shot. Gamoke was 4-of-8 from the field and hit a triple to go with two rebounds, an assist, and three steals. Also for USF, senior forward Krystal Carlson had eight points, six rebounds, five assists, and three steals in another solid game on the block.

With Gamoke, Hoskinson, and Carlson, all recording at least three steals, USF had 13 for the game which was part of forcing the Vikings into 23 turnovers. As a result, USF had a 24-to-22 edge with points over turnovers.

“I was really proud of the way this team stepped up tonight from the start and earned a win over Augustana,” said USF Head Coach Travis Traphagen who earned his 255th career win at USF. “It was great to see Olivia (Gamoke), Megan (Fannin), Dallie, and Madison (Wuebben) among others attack the basket,” added Traphagen, whose team ended a three-game losing streak to the Vikings and now stand 11-9 in the DII era against their city rivals.

“This is a young team who recognized the big moment of this game and really stepped up for us,” he added. “I feel like we are taking steps in the right direction and that is all I can ask. Now we have another test on Saturday,” said Traphagen, whose team will host Wayne State at 5:30 pm Saturday at the Stewart Center.

Overall, USF was 28-of-63 from the field for 44.4 percent, although just 3-of-15 from three-point range. The Cougars converted 14-of-20 foul shots for 70 percent, had a 40-31 edge on the boards and had 12 assists. The Cougars, which had six points and three rebounds from Madison Wuebben, owned a 36-to-26 advantage with points in the paint. USF held the lead for 38:07 of the game and had its largest lead of 18 with 2:18 to play at 73-55.

AU was 23-of-59 from the field for 39 percent and 5-of-19 from three-point range. They were also 9-of-13 at the foul line with a 19-to-8 edge on the break. Lauren Sees led the Vikings with 20 points while Aislinn Duffy added 10 points and 10 rebounds.

Scoring Summary

USF jumped out quickly on the Vikings, rushing to a 16-4 lead with five minutes to play in the quarter. Augustana rallied back but the Cougars led, 20-11, after the first quarter. In that opening period, USF hit 42.1 percent on 8-of-19 shooting. The Cougars made all four of their foul shots.

In the second quarter, USF cooled off a bit as the Vikings had a 19-18 scoring margin to cut the lead to eight by halftime at 38-30. USF was 6-of-16 for 37.5 percent from the field while making 1-of-5 from three-point range and 5-of-10 at the foul stripe. In the second quarter, Hoskinson scored three straight baskets, including one off a steal, as USF built a 26-11 lead with 7:32 on the cluck. But the Vikings answered with a 19-2 run to trail just 30-28 after a Vishe Rabb basket at the 3:47 mark.

However, USF responded in kind by closing the half on an 8-2 run for a 38-30 advantage at the break.

At the half, USF was 14-of-35 for 40 percent and just 1-of-7 from three for 14.3 percent with 9-of-14 at the foul line. Fannin led USF with 12 points at the break while Hoskinson had eight. The Vikings had 10 from Lauren Sees as the Vikings were 11-of-27 from the field for 40.7 percent and 4-of-9 from three-point land for 44.4 percent.

Again in the third quarter, USF took control to build a double-digit lead. After Gamoke hit a jumper the Cougars led, 47-33. Shortly thereafter, Hoskinson had a three-point play to give USF a 50-35 advantage with 5:11 to play. Once again, the home-standing Vikings closed with a run as they outscored USF, 12-8, to draw within, 58-47 at the break. In the quarter, USF was 8-of-14 for 57.1 percent and made all four of their free throws. The Vikings hit 7-of-14 for 50 percent and 3-of-4 at the foul line.

As was the trend on this night, the Cougars, which hit 6-of-14 shots for 42.9 percent in the fourth quarter, responded in the fourth quarter to extend their lead. With four straight points, the Cougars had a 62-47 lead with 7:38 to play. After the Vikings closed to 11 (62-51, 6:24), the Cougars answered again. USF had an 11-to-4 run for a 73-55 lead and the issue was decided.

