605 Made Holiday Market in Sioux Falls Saturday

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - 605 Made Holiday Market is taking place in Sioux Falls in the underground parking garage of Cherapa Place from 10:00 AM to 4:00 PM Saturday.

It features dozens of local vendors and is a great opportunity to get holiday gifts.

The co-owner of Knotty Gnome Variety and Salvage joined Dakota News Now to explain more about the event.

Copyright 2021 Dakota News Now. All rights reserved.