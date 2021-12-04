Avera Medical Minute
Local Guide
Someone You Should Know
Touchstone Energy Scholar of the Week
Advertisement

605 Made Holiday Market in Sioux Falls Saturday

By Cordell Wright
Published: Dec. 4, 2021 at 10:57 AM CST|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - 605 Made Holiday Market is taking place in Sioux Falls in the underground parking garage of Cherapa Place from 10:00 AM to 4:00 PM Saturday.

It features dozens of local vendors and is a great opportunity to get holiday gifts.

The co-owner of Knotty Gnome Variety and Salvage joined Dakota News Now to explain more about the event.

Copyright 2021 Dakota News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Vivi, just a couple months away from her sixth birthday, needs around-the-clock care. She can’t...
Nebraska family awarded $26M in child’s malpractice lawsuit
U.S. Marshals on Friday night announced a reward of up to $10,000 each for information leading...
Parents of Michigan boy charged in Oxford school shooting
Jeremy Everett Goodale, left, 16, and Willard Noble Chaiden Miller, right, 16.
Iowa teens charged with killing teacher remain jailed
Sioux Falls Police and SWAT have responded to a situation at a central Sioux Falls house.
Fatal officer-involved shooting following standoff, stabbing in Sioux Falls deemed justified
At Lakewood Church, a plumber found money in the walls. Authorities are investigating.
Money found in wall of Joel Osteen’s Houston church; $600,000 reported stolen 7 years ago

Latest News

Holiday shopping event happening Saturday benefiting the V.F.W.
Holiday shopping event happening Saturday benefiting the V.F.W.
Holiday shopping event happening Saturday benefiting the V.F.W.
Holiday shopping event happening Saturday benefiting the V.F.W.
605 Made Holiday Market in Sioux Falls Saturday
605 Made Holiday Market in Sioux Falls Saturday
Single-vehicle crash leaves 1 dead in southwest Sioux Falls
Single-vehicle crash leaves 1 dead in southwest Sioux Falls