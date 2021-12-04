Avera Medical Minute
Local Guide
Someone You Should Know
Touchstone Energy Scholar of the Week
Advertisement

Augie wrestlers upset Upper Iowa

#15 Vikings dominate #9 Peacocks 29-9
By Zach Borg and AU Viking Athletics
Published: Dec. 3, 2021 at 11:57 PM CST|Updated: 53 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Augustana wrestling, ranked No. 15 in NCAA Division II, took down the No.9 Upper Iowa Peacocks on Friday night in its home debut inside the Elmen Center. The final score was 29-9 in favor of the Vikings. Augustana moves to 1-1 in dual action on the season and 1-0 in the NSIC.

The Vikings saw seven wrestlers earn victories in the 10 bouts.

Jaxson Rohman started the string of victories for AU with a win at 125 pounds. Rohman defeated his opponent by major decision, 19-7, earning four team points for Augustana.

Keaten Schorr earned the win at 149 pounds by way of an 8-3 decision. Schorr logged two takedowns and a two-point near fall in the match.

The third victory of the night came during the sixth match with Miles Fitzgerald (165 pounds)  recording a technical fall with four takedowns and two four-point near falls.

Cade Mueller, competing at 174 pounds for Augustana, defeated his opponent from Upper Iowa by major decision. Mueller recorded the fourth victory of the night with four takedowns and one escape.

Kolby Kost kept it rolling for the Vikings at 184 pounds, defeating his opponent with a pin in the second period. Kost, nationally ranked at No. 8 in his weight class, earned the victory by way of fall at 4:56.

Daniel Bishop logged the sixth Viking’s victory, defeating UIU’s Bodie Gardner at 197 pounds. Bishop tabbed the win with a technical fall 18-3.

Steven Hajas, competing at 285 pounds for Augustana and ranked at No. 4 nationally, recorded the last victory of the night by way of 4-1 decision. Hajas earned points for a takedown, an escape and riding time.

Full Results

125: Jaxson Rohman (AUG) over Philip Ihde (UIU) (MD 19-7)

133: Kaden Anderlik (UIU) over No. 5 Jack Huffman (AUG) (Dec 10-4)

141: Connor Manderfeld (UIU) over Kenneth Lenger (AUG) (Dec 6-5)

149: Keaten Schorr (AUG) over Dalton Schams (UIU) (Dec 8-3)

157: No. 7 Chase Luensman (UIU) over Tyler Wagener (AUG) (Dec 10-6)

165: Miles Fitzgerald (AUG) over Scott Kellenberger (UIU) (TF 16-1 5:39)

174: Cade Mueller (AUG) over Ryan Faught (UIU) (MD 10-2)

184: No. 8 Kolby Kost (AUG) over Myron Crawford (UIU) (Fall 4:56)

197: Daniel Bishop (AUG) over Bodie Garnier (UIU) (TF 18-3 5:52)

285: No. 4 Steven Hajas (AUG) over Jordan Baumler (UIU) (Dec 4-1)

(AUG Team Penalty -1.0)

Up Next

The Vikings host the North Dakota State Bison at the Sanford Pentagon Saturday at 1 p.m.

Copyright 2021 Dakota News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Federal CDL regulation changes causing concern for the trucking industry.
Trucking industry concerned over new federal CDL regulations
Vivi, just a couple months away from her sixth birthday, needs around-the-clock care. She can’t...
Nebraska family awarded $26M in child’s malpractice lawsuit
Theresa Bentaas, 57, is suspected to be the baby's biological mother. She was arrested for...
Theresa Bentaas sentenced to 10 years in prison, 9 suspended in Baby Andrew cold case
U.S. Marshals on Friday night announced a reward of up to $10,000 each for information leading...
Parents of Michigan boy charged in Oxford school shooting
Astoria man facing second-degree rape, stalking charges

Latest News

Win season opener over Baltic 53-36
Garretson girls open season with win over Baltic
Dunk against Minnesota-Morris
Jackrabbits maul Minnesota-Morris
Dunk vs. Waldorf
Coyote men whack Waldorf
Skyforce lose 125-112
Mad Ants take a bite out of the Skyforce