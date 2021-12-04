Augie wrestlers upset Upper Iowa

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Augustana wrestling, ranked No. 15 in NCAA Division II, took down the No.9 Upper Iowa Peacocks on Friday night in its home debut inside the Elmen Center. The final score was 29-9 in favor of the Vikings. Augustana moves to 1-1 in dual action on the season and 1-0 in the NSIC.

The Vikings saw seven wrestlers earn victories in the 10 bouts.

Jaxson Rohman started the string of victories for AU with a win at 125 pounds. Rohman defeated his opponent by major decision, 19-7, earning four team points for Augustana.

Keaten Schorr earned the win at 149 pounds by way of an 8-3 decision. Schorr logged two takedowns and a two-point near fall in the match.

The third victory of the night came during the sixth match with Miles Fitzgerald (165 pounds) recording a technical fall with four takedowns and two four-point near falls.

Cade Mueller, competing at 174 pounds for Augustana, defeated his opponent from Upper Iowa by major decision. Mueller recorded the fourth victory of the night with four takedowns and one escape.

Kolby Kost kept it rolling for the Vikings at 184 pounds, defeating his opponent with a pin in the second period. Kost, nationally ranked at No. 8 in his weight class, earned the victory by way of fall at 4:56.

Daniel Bishop logged the sixth Viking’s victory, defeating UIU’s Bodie Gardner at 197 pounds. Bishop tabbed the win with a technical fall 18-3.

Steven Hajas, competing at 285 pounds for Augustana and ranked at No. 4 nationally, recorded the last victory of the night by way of 4-1 decision. Hajas earned points for a takedown, an escape and riding time.

Full Results

125: Jaxson Rohman (AUG) over Philip Ihde (UIU) (MD 19-7)

133: Kaden Anderlik (UIU) over No. 5 Jack Huffman (AUG) (Dec 10-4)

141: Connor Manderfeld (UIU) over Kenneth Lenger (AUG) (Dec 6-5)

149: Keaten Schorr (AUG) over Dalton Schams (UIU) (Dec 8-3)

157: No. 7 Chase Luensman (UIU) over Tyler Wagener (AUG) (Dec 10-6)

165: Miles Fitzgerald (AUG) over Scott Kellenberger (UIU) (TF 16-1 5:39)

174: Cade Mueller (AUG) over Ryan Faught (UIU) (MD 10-2)

184: No. 8 Kolby Kost (AUG) over Myron Crawford (UIU) (Fall 4:56)

197: Daniel Bishop (AUG) over Bodie Garnier (UIU) (TF 18-3 5:52)

285: No. 4 Steven Hajas (AUG) over Jordan Baumler (UIU) (Dec 4-1)

(AUG Team Penalty -1.0)

Up Next

The Vikings host the North Dakota State Bison at the Sanford Pentagon Saturday at 1 p.m.

