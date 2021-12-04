Coyote men whack Waldorf

VERMILLION, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - South Dakota’s defense was too much to handle for visiting Waldorf in a 93-37 victory Friday night inside the Sanford Coyote Sports Center. It was the second meeting between the two programs and first since 2012.

Erik Oliver scored a season-high 20 points while earning his first start of the season. He was 7-of-13 from the field, made two 3-pointers and was 4-for-4 from the line.

Oliver led six Coyotes in double figures. Half of the tally came off the bench. Boogie Anderson scored 13 points with five assists and four steals. Tasos Kamateros hit three 3′s, nabbed seven boards and had 11 points. Nikola Zizic was 5-of-6 from the field for 10 points. They, plus Max Burchill and Kanon Koster, combined to make 18-of-30 field goals off coach Todd Lee’s bench.

All 10 players who dressed were in the scoring column by halftime. It was a slow start offensively for South Dakota, which led 14-4 midway through the first half. Quickly, the defense turned to offense and USD had a 37-13 lead at the break. A 23-0 Coyote run highlighted the second half.

Waldorf, an NAIA team from Forest City, Iowa, got seven points each from Chett Helming and Tyree’on Johnson. Senior guard Quincy Minor Jr., the Warriors’ top scorer entering the contest, totaled one 3-pointer and was 1-of-7 from the field with five turnovers in 23 minutes of work. Waldorf shot 27 percent for the game (14-of-51).

South Dakota improved to 4-0 at home and 5-3 overall. The Coyotes go for their first road win Tuesday at Northern Colorado. USD will return home for a season-long, four-game home stand that includes the first two games of Summit League play.

Copyright 2021 Dakota News Now. All rights reserved.