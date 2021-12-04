Avera Medical Minute
Garretson girls open season with win over Baltic

South Dakota prep basketball season tips off
By Zach Borg
Published: Dec. 4, 2021 at 12:09 AM CST|Updated: 40 minutes ago
GARRETSON, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The South Dakota high school basketball season has tipped off.

The 2021-22 season began on Friday night with a handful of girls’ games throughout the state with the boys starting up next week.

Click on the video viewer for highlights from Garretson’s 53-36 victory over Baltic to open the season!

