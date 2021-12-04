Mad Ants take a bite out of the Skyforce

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The Sioux Falls Skyforce dropped a 125-112 decision to the Fort Wayne Mad Ants on Friday evening from the Sanford Pentagon.

Brandon Knight (32 points on 11-21 FGA, four steals and three assists) and Dru Smith’s (26 points on 11-17 FGA, six rebounds, five assists, four steals and three blocks) effort marked the first time this season the Skyforce (1-6) have had two players with 25-or-more points.

Indiana Pacers two-way player DeJon Jarreau (22 points on 8-10 FGA and seven assists) posted 12 points in the first quarter, which helped pave a 27-25 lead for the Mad Ants (4-3).

Terry Taylor (25 points on 11-15 FGA and 11 rebounds) and Justin Anderson (26 points on 8-12 FGA and nine rebounds) combined for 25 first half points. The surge helped Fort Wayne take a 59-54 lead heading to intermission. It also marked the first time this season the Skyforce have not held the lead at halftime.

Despite trailing by as many as 13 points in the third quarter, Sioux Falls was able to claw back. Knight and Smith combined for 27-of-37 Skyforce points in the period, on 9-14 FGA. The contest was tied 91-91 with 12 minutes left to play.

Fort Wayne shot 66.7-percent from the field (12-18 FGA) in the final period. This helped the Mad Ants secure a 34-21 advantage in the fourth quarter, which helped them earn their first road victory of the season.

Martin Krampelj (18 points on 6-8 FGA, eight rebounds and six assists) has led the Skyforce in bench scoring back-to-back contests. His 18 points tie a career-high, as well.

DJ Stewart added 15 points on 5-12 FGA, which marks his fourth-straight game of 14-or-more points.

Both teams will square off in the series finale tomorrow (Saturday) at 7:00 PM CST from the Sanford Pentagon. The contest also marks the last of a six-game homestand for the Skyforce.

