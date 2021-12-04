Mitchell Area Safe House becomes Safe Place of Eastern South Dakota, kicks off $5M fundraising drive

Avera Medical Minute
By Dakota News Now staff
Published: Dec. 3, 2021 at 8:20 PM CST|Updated: 39 minutes ago
MITCHELL, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The Mitchell Area Safe House has undergone a name change and is now raising money for the organization.

The former Safe House is now called Safe Place of Eastern South Dakota.

Safe Place ESD provides emergency shelter facilities, transitional housing, and advocacy services for adults and children who have experienced domestic abuse, sexual abuse, and/or human trafficking.

Officials are kicking off a $5.5 million capital campaign for facilities, programming, and operations.

“We hope that becoming Safe Place of Eastern South Dakota will make it evident that we are a regional resource for individuals who experience domestic violence,” said Ashley Hobbs, director of development. “We serve an eight-county region, with services ranging from housing to advocacy to parenting classes and much more.”

In October, the Safe House received a Community Block Grant from the Governor’s Office of Economic Development for $2.02 million, which will go toward building a new housing and office facility.

For the rebranding and capital campaign projects, Safe Place ESD will partner with Innovative NonProfit, a Mitchell-based, full-service agency focused on helping nonprofits and institutions of higher education thrive.

