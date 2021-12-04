SDSU will need to be road warriors to return to FCS title game

BROOKINGS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - We are now less than 24 hours away from South Dakota State football’s second round FCS Playoff game at Sacramento State as the Jackrabbits begin what, if they are to return to the FCS National Title Game, will be a long road back to Frisco.

Literally.

As an unseeded team South Dakota State will likely have to win three straight road games barring any upsets elsewhere in the bracket. It all starts tomorrow night against Big Sky champion Sacramento State who has gone 4-1 at home, albeit their only loss coming to Missouri Valley Conference member Northern Iowa.

Since the FCS Playoffs expanded to 24 teams in 2013 only one unseeded team has gone all the way to the championship game.

The Jackrabbits feel they can become the second in part because they’ve played better away from Brookings this season. SDSU is 4-1 on the road averaging 39 points per game on offense while allowing just 15.

Kickoff is scheduled for 8:00 PM CST on ESPN Plus. Though we won’t be allowed to show highlights with the game in progress due to NCAA broadcast restrictions, join sports anchor Zach Borg on the Dakota New Now Facebook page for an interactive watch party.

The winner will face Villanova in next week’s quarterfinals after they defeated Holy Cross 21-16 in their second round matchup Friday night.

