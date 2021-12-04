Avera Medical Minute
Single-vehicle crash leaves 1 dead in southwest Sioux Falls(Cordell Wright)
By Dakota News Now staff
Published: Dec. 4, 2021 at 10:20 AM CST|Updated: 21 minutes ago
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Authorities say one person is dead after an early morning crash in southwest Sioux Falls.

The crash happened just before 4 a.m. Saturday on W. 57th Street a few blocks west of Marion Road.

Police say a Honda sedan was driving west when it lost control and struck a tree. When officers arrived, they found a single occupant dead inside the vehicle.

Investigators are still working to confirm the identity of the victim. Police say it does not appear they were wearing a seat belt.

The cause of the crash is still under investigation. Police say speed does appear to be a factor, but it is still unclear whether alcohol or drugs were involved.

A stretch of 57th Street was temporarily closed Saturday morning during the investigation, but it has since reopened.

